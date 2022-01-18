Pelicans News Around the Web (1-18-2022)

Panzura postgame wrap: Celtics 104, Pelicans 92

New Orleans has been trying to overcome slow starts and poor first quarters in away games lately, but on Monday the issue on the road was the close to a game. Boston trailed by as many as 18 points in the first half, but crept back to within seven by intermission, then controlled the final 24 minutes, putting the clamps down defensively on the Pelicans.

BOSTON — The New Orleans Pelicans have stabilized themselves after their dreadful start to the season.

BOSTON — Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee between the New Orleans Pelicans and Boston Celtics was supposed to showcase three of the best young wings in the NBA: Brandon Ingram, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

BOSTON -- — Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and the Boston Celtics erased an 18-point first-half deficit with a 104-92 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.