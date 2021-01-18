Pelicans News Around the Web (1-18-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 128, Kings 123

New Orleans has struggled at the foul line for most of the first dozen games of the season, but when the Pelicans needed to make them Sunday, Steven Adams and Zion Williamson delivered.

Kushner: 'Timeout, Pelicans': Giving up big runs is crippling to New Orleans

Stan Van Gundy hated what he saw. So he called a timeout.

Zion's big night helps Pelicans snap five-game losing streak in Sacramento

Early in the first quarter, Zion Williamson was a step inside the free-throw line when he sunk his shoulder into Richaun Holmes. The bump sent the Kings’ bouncy center stumbling all the way to the basket stanchion. Williamson used the space he cleared to lay the ball up.

Are the Pelicans’ shooting struggles just a cold streak or a bigger issue?

This underwhelming 5-7 start to the season has fired up the New Orleans Pelicans fanbase, and you guys have a lot of thoughts on what’s gone wrong at the beginning of the Stan Van Gundy era.

Williamson, Pelicans spoil Fox's big night in win over Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Zion Williamson had 31 points and six rebounds, Steven Adams made a pair of clutch free throws with 17.9 seconds remaining, and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 43-point performance by Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox and beat the Kings 128-123 Sunday night.