Pelicans News Around the Web (1-15-2021)
Three recent Pelicans first-round picks shine in road trip opener vs. Clippers
Even at 19 or 20 years of age, highly-drafted NBA players normally face little resistance in their pursuit of playing time, with the teams that chose them eager to get young talent on the court as quickly as possible. However, that isn’t the case for the New Orleans Pelicans. Even if a prospect is picked in the lottery or first round, the team’s youngsters are forced to earn minutes.See More»
Kushner: Nickeil Alexander-Walker's breakout performance could change Pelicans' outlook
Trailing the Los Angeles Clippers by six points in the final two minutes, Nickeil Alexander-Walker didn’t blink.See More»
Zion Williamson cleared to resume team activities
After being sidelined for Wednesday's game against the LA Clippers due to receiving an inconclusive COVID test result, Zion Williamson was cleared to resume team activities Thursday.See More»
Source: Pelicans' Zion Williamson cleared to play against LeBron, Lakers
After missing Wednesday's game due to an inconclusive test result, Zion Williamson has received clearance to play Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers, a team source said.See More»
Zion Williamson cleared to resume activities with New Orleans Pelicans
Zion Williamson was cleared Thursday to return to team activities.See More»
Nickeil Alexander-Walker is Exhibit A in why Pels need to lean into their youth
Stan Van Gundy has been tasked with completing one of the most challenging balancing acts in the NBA this season.See More»
NEXT UP: