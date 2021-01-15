Pelicans News Around the Web (1-15-2021)

Three recent Pelicans first-round picks shine in road trip opener vs. Clippers

Even at 19 or 20 years of age, highly-drafted NBA players normally face little resistance in their pursuit of playing time, with the teams that chose them eager to get young talent on the court as quickly as possible. However, that isn’t the case for the New Orleans Pelicans. Even if a prospect is picked in the lottery or first round, the team’s youngsters are forced to earn minutes.

Kushner: Nickeil Alexander-Walker's breakout performance could change Pelicans' outlook

Trailing the Los Angeles Clippers by six points in the final two minutes, Nickeil Alexander-Walker didn’t blink.

Zion Williamson cleared to resume team activities

After being sidelined for Wednesday's game against the LA Clippers due to receiving an inconclusive COVID test result, Zion Williamson was cleared to resume team activities Thursday.

Source: Pelicans' Zion Williamson cleared to play against LeBron, Lakers

After missing Wednesday's game due to an inconclusive test result, Zion Williamson has received clearance to play Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers, a team source said.

Zion Williamson cleared to resume activities with New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson was cleared Thursday to return to team activities.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is Exhibit A in why Pels need to lean into their youth

Stan Van Gundy has been tasked with completing one of the most challenging balancing acts in the NBA this season.