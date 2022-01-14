Pelicans News Around the Web (1-14-2022)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 113, Clippers 89

Herbert Jones blanketed the Clippers at every turn. When Jones and New Orleans’ surging first unit checked out of the game for a breather, Jose Alvarado and crew provided in-your-face defense off the bench.

Here's how the Pelicans clamped down on the Clippers and got their third straight home win

Midway through the first quarter, Amir Coffey tried to drive from the top of the 3-point arc into the teeth of the New Orleans Pelicans’ defense.

Pelicans midseason grades: Brandon Ingram’s on the rise, but younger players are still struggling

After all the drama they’ve endured, the Pelicans are still feeling confident about where they stand at the midway point of the regular season.

Brandon Ingram has 24 points, Pelicans beat Clippers 113-89

NEW ORLEANS -- — Brandon Ingram scored 24 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-89 on Thursday night.

New Orleans faces Brooklyn, looks to end road losing streak

New Orleans Pelicans (16-26, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (26-15, third in the Eastern Conference)

It’s time to embrace rising Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans had just beaten the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night in the Smoothie King Center.

New Orleans Pelicans assign Didi Louzada to Birmingham Squadron

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned guard Didi Louzada to the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.