Pelicans News Around the Web (1-14-2021)
Panzura postgame wrap: Clippers 111, Pelicans 106
There are several reasons why New Orleans basketball fans might prefer to forget the NBA’s 2020 restart in Orlando, but one was a July game in which the Clippers torched the nets against the Pelicans, sinking 25 three-pointers.See More»
Pelicans' West Coast road trip gets that much tougher: Zion out with coronavirus-related issue
Even when they were at full strength, the Pelicans’ West Coast road trip was daunting enough.See More»
Brandon Ingram is making the leap while Zion Williamson is biding his time
The New Orleans Pelicans are nine games into the season — it would’ve been 10 if Monday’s game against Dallas wasn’t postponed — and hold a record of 4-5. It’s been a bit of a roller-coaster ride for them so far, losing three in a row after starting 4-2. I know we wouldn’t expect anything less from this team.See More»
Leonard leads Clippers past short-handed Pelicans 111-106
LOS ANGELES -- — Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points, Paul George added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 111-106 on Wednesday night.See More»
Pelicans star Zion Williamson won't play vs Clippers due to coronavirus issue, team says
As the New Orleans Pelicans begin a delayed road trip against the Los Angeles Clippers, they'll do so without Zion Williamson.See More»
Kushner: Pelicans, Zion Williamson not immune to pitfalls of season during pandemic
The guy who’s making $27 million to play basketball this season has resorted to a third grade homework assignment for his personal entertainment.See More»
Charting the next step in Zion Williamson's star journey
Still early into his second season, a brief polling of Zion Williamson surveyors verified why excitement has followed him since his early teens.See More»
Nickeil Alexander-Walker explodes for 37 as Pelicans come up just short against Clippers
Three points from the New Orleans Pelicans' 111-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.See More»
