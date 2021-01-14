Pelicans News Around the Web (1-14-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Clippers 111, Pelicans 106

There are several reasons why New Orleans basketball fans might prefer to forget the NBA’s 2020 restart in Orlando, but one was a July game in which the Clippers torched the nets against the Pelicans, sinking 25 three-pointers.

Leonard leads Clippers past short-handed Pelicans 111-106

LOS ANGELES -- — Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points, Paul George added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 111-106 on Wednesday night.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker explodes for 37 as Pelicans come up just short against Clippers

Three points from the New Orleans Pelicans' 111-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.