Pelicans News Around the Web (1-13-2022)

Two Pelicans listed as out for Thursday home game vs. Clippers

Every NBA team has been negatively affected in some way by injuries or player absences this season, but in terms of All-Star talent being sidelined, few clubs have been forced to overcome as much as New Orleans and the LA Clippers. When the Western Conference squads meet Thursday (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM), the Pelicans will be without 2021 All-Star forward Zion Williamson, while the Clippers won’t have perennial All-Star wings Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Players enjoyed Brandon Ingram uncharacteristic reaction to game-winner

New Orleans players weren’t surprised to see Brandon Ingram nail a deep three-pointer to beat Minnesota on Tuesday with time ticking down in regulation. What was a bit surprising? Watching the normally stoic Ingram turn to the Pelicans bench, yell, pump his right fist, then raise three fingers to the Smoothie King Center ceiling. Nearly always reserved, Ingram reacted jubilantly to his decisive trey.

Scott Kushner: The price is right to check out the much improved New Orleans Pelicans

As Brandon Ingram leapt to launch his game-winning 3-pointer on Tuesday night, no one inside the Smoothie King Center was left desiring drama.

Jackson and the Clippers take on conference foe New Orleans

Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (15-26, 13th in the Western Conference)

24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Herbert Jones at midpoint of rookie year

This month as part of our “24 Seconds” Q&A series, Pelicans.com is checking in with New Orleans’ rookies to ask them about their adjustment to the professional level, at the halfway mark of the 2021-22 regular season. This week’s edition features one of the NBA’s biggest success stories from last year’s draft, Herbert Jones, who was picked No. 35 overall but has emerged as an every-game starter for the Pelicans:

John Hollinger’s NBA All-Hardship Team, starring Lance Stephenson, Greg Monroe and Orlando’s magicians

On Dec. 22, a 6-25 Orlando Magic team arrived in Atlanta with a lineup that featured only four of its roster players. With an omicron outbreak racing through the Magic roster, everyone else was either injured or inactive due to the league’s health and safety protocols.