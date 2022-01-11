Pelicans News Around the Web (1-11-2022)

Three Pelicans out for Tuesday home game vs. Wolves

With the return of Josh Hart and Tomas Satoransky to team activities and practice Monday afternoon, New Orleans’ official injury report listed its fewest names in recent weeks, as the Pelicans get closer to full strength.

A native of the Czech Republic, Tomas Satoransky once made a multi-day drive across Europe, vacationing on a journey from Barcelona to Prague. For several reasons, an early-January, two-day trip south from Milwaukee to New Orleans was not nearly as enjoyable. Unlike his European vacation with friends, this time Satoransky was forced to make the 15-hour drive by himself, after testing positive for Covid and entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

As the New Orleans Pelicans approach the midpoint of the season, coach Willie Green said he sees growth.

