Pelicans News Around the Web (1-11-2021)

Kushner: Pelicans at crossroads heading into 7-game road trip

By the time the Pelicans return to New Orleans, we will know a whole lot more about them.

New Orleans players were supposed to watch the clock strike midnight separately in the Big Easy on New Year’s Eve, but an ice storm postponed the Pelicans’ postgame return flight from Oklahoma City. There was a silver lining:

Steven Adams listed as questionable for Dallas game

New Orleans traveled to the state of Texas this afternoon, in advance of a challenging, seven-game road trip, featuring four opponents who qualified for the 2020 Western Conference playoffs. Pelicans starting center Steven Adams (migraine) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Dallas. He is the lone New Orleans player on Sunday's official report.