Pelicans News Around the Web (1-10-2022)

Toronto has been one of the NBA’s hottest teams in January. Fred VanVleet has been one of the league’s best guards this month. Though New Orleans remained within striking distance throughout Sunday’s interconference matchup and had a chance to prevail late, VanVleet’s clutch-time scoring allowed the Raptors to pull off a narrow victory.

The Toronto Raptors are stocked with big, switchable forwards.

Playing against the Toronto Raptors is a different challenge from what teams expect most nights.

TORONTO -- — Pascal Siakam had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Fred VanVleet scored 32 points and the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to a season-high six games with a 105-101 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed forward Gary Clark to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

On Thursday against the Golden State Warriors, Gary Clark knocked down three 3-pointers and came up with a late-game block that helped the New Orleans Pelicans preserve their win.