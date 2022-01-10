Pelicans News Around the Web (1-10-2022)
Panzura postgame wrap: Raptors 105, Pelicans 101
Toronto has been one of the NBA’s hottest teams in January. Fred VanVleet has been one of the league’s best guards this month. Though New Orleans remained within striking distance throughout Sunday’s interconference matchup and had a chance to prevail late, VanVleet’s clutch-time scoring allowed the Raptors to pull off a narrow victory.See More»
Jonas Valanciunas has big game against former team, but Pelicans can't close out Raptors
The Toronto Raptors are stocked with big, switchable forwards.See More»
A big, small problem at the wing and the intrigue of Jose Alvarado: Observations from Pelicans’ loss in Toronto
Playing against the Toronto Raptors is a different challenge from what teams expect most nights.See More»
Siakam scores 29, Raptors beat Pelicans for 6th straight win
TORONTO -- — Pascal Siakam had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Fred VanVleet scored 32 points and the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to a season-high six games with a 105-101 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.See More»
Minnesota visits New Orleans following Towns’ 40-point outing
Minnesota Timberwolves (19-20, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (14-25, 13th in the Western Conference)See More»
Pelicans sign Gary Clark to two-way contract
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed forward Gary Clark to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.See More»
Pelicans signing forward Gary Clark to two-way contract: Source
On Thursday against the Golden State Warriors, Gary Clark knocked down three 3-pointers and came up with a late-game block that helped the New Orleans Pelicans preserve their win.See More»