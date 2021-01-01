Pelicans News Around the Web (1-1-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 113, Thunder 80

A normally raucous arena was mostly silent, with fans not allowed yet at games in Oklahoma City. A normally festive New Year’s Eve was subdued for the same reason. In his return to the Sooner State for the first time as a Thunder opponent, Steven Adams didn’t receive the usual “welcome back” from a sellout crowd, but he did pick up something more tangible: a win to wrap up 2020.

Three points from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 113-80 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Brandon Ingram had 20 points and seven rebounds before being ejected in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-80 on Thursday night.