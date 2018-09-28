Pelicans News Around the Web (09-28-2018)
Pelicans Training Camp Practice: Alvin Gentry 9-27-18
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks with the media after the Pelicans' third training camp practice.Watch Here »
Pelicans Training Camp Practice: Cheick Diallo 9-27-18
Forward Cheick Diallo speaks with the media after the Pelicans' third training camp practice.Watch Here »
Pelicans Training Camp Practice: Garlon Green 9-27-18
Forward Garlon Green speaks with the media after the Pelicans' third training camp practice.Watch Here »
Pelicans Training Camp Practice: Solomon Hill 9-27-18
Forward Solomon Hill speaks with the media after the Pelicans' third training camp practice.Watch Here »
Jahlil Okafor ready to make his mark with Pelicans
When Jahlil Okafor hit the free agency market after last season, he sat for a while.Read More »
Solomon Hill healthy and ready to contribute but expect his role to differ from that of several years ago
Solomon Hill, who appeared in 21 games and just a total of 301 minutes, is coming off a 2017-18 season vastly lost to injury.Read More »
New Orleans Pelicans expand core, identity in ‘Summer of Transformation’
Building on the organization’s latest success is a smart plan, one that could pay off handsomely — and keep Anthony Davis around for much longer than critics realize.Read More »