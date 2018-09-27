Pelicans News Around the Web (09-27-2018)

Pelicans guards implementing fast-paced mindset early in training camp

An 18-second shot clock, encouraging every player to push the ball in transition. Quick-trigger three-point shots, even from bigs like Julius Randle.

Anthony Davis, Julius Randle looking to form potent tag team for Pelicans

Anthony Davis and Julius Randle tag-teamed their interview with media Wednesday.

Anthony Davis: 'In my eyes, I'm the best player in the game'

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis told reporters earlier this week that the agent switch he made to Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group had to do with him becoming "the most dominant player in the league."

Anthony Davis, Julius Randle start working on new frontcourt pairing

Two days into New Orleans training camp, the partnership between five-time All-Star Anthony Davis and Pelicans marquee free-agent addition Julius Randle hasn’t been seen together much on the court, with the duo in the early stages of building chemistry.

Entering 14th NBA season, Jarrett Jack leans on experience, track record of success

Jarrett Jack started 56 games for New York last season, ranking 18th in the NBA in assists, averaging 5.6 dimes.

Jahlil Okafor believes his improved conditioning will aid adjustment to fast-paced Pelicans

Jahlil Okafor took the extremely-rare-in-basketball step of becoming a Vegan, removing all meat and animal-based products from his diet.

Four New Orleans Pelicans Preseason Games to be Streamed Live

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team’s preseason games against Atlanta, New York, Miami and Toronto will be available for fans to watch via livestream by visiting Pelicans.com/live or the Pelicans Mobile App.