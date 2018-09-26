Pelicans News Around the Web (09-26-2018)
New Orleans Pelicans expect Jrue Holiday's star to continue to rise
Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis are the unquestioned leaders of the New Orleans Pelicans.
Entering 14th NBA season, Jarrett Jack leans on experience, track record of success
Jarrett Jack started 56 games for New York last season, ranking 18th in the NBA in assists, averaging 5.6 dimes.
Pelicans guard Frank Jackson recovered from injuries and ready to show what he can do
For Frank Jackson, this felt like more than just the first day of training camp.
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 26, 2018
Alvin Gentry wants New Orleans Pelicans playing at an even faster pace
The New Orleans Pelicans led the NBA last season in Pace, averaging 102.72 possessions per 48 minutes played, according to NBA.com's official stats.
What happened at New Orleans Pelicans practice on Tuesday (Sept. 25)
The New Orleans Pelicans opened training camp on Tuesday with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie.
Pelicans Training Camp Practice: Alvin Gentry 9-25-18
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks with the media after the Pelicans' first training camp practice.
Pelicans Training Camp Practice: Jrue Holiday 9-25-18
Guard Jrue Holiday speaks with the media after the Pelicans' first training camp practice.
Pelicans Training Camp Practice: Ian Clark 9-25-18
Guard Ian Clark speaks with the media after the Pelicans' first training camp practice.
Pelicans Training Camp Practice: Elfrid Payton 9-25-18
Guard Elfrid Payton speaks with the media after the Pelicans' first training camp practice.
Pelicans Training Camp Practice: Frank Jackson 9-25-18
Guard Frank Jackson speaks with the media after the Pelicans' first training camp practice.