Pelicans News Around the Web (09-26-2018)

New Orleans Pelicans expect Jrue Holiday's star to continue to rise

Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis are the unquestioned leaders of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Entering 14th NBA season, Jarrett Jack leans on experience, track record of success

Jarrett Jack started 56 games for New York last season, ranking 18th in the NBA in assists, averaging 5.6 dimes.

Pelicans guard Frank Jackson recovered from injuries and ready to show what he can do

For Frank Jackson, this felt like more than just the first day of training camp.

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 26, 2018

Alvin Gentry wants New Orleans Pelicans playing at an even faster pace

The New Orleans Pelicans led the NBA last season in Pace, averaging 102.72 possessions per 48 minutes played, according to NBA.com's official stats.

What happened at New Orleans Pelicans practice on Tuesday (Sept. 25)

The New Orleans Pelicans opened training camp on Tuesday with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie.

