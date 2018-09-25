Pelicans News Around the Web (09-25-2018)

Walker: After banner year, Anthony Davis hungry for more for himself, Pelicans

Anthony Davis cracked open the door and peeped his head into the room as his coach, Alvin Gentry, was addressing reporters at the Pelicans media day on Monday.

Dell Demps says Pelicans 'embracing challenge' heading into season

Coming off a 48-win season, a sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round and a Western Conference semifinals appearance, New Orleans Pelicans general manager Dell Demps knows the pressure is on for a repeat performance.

8 takeaways from Dell Demps' preseason press conference

Here are eight takeaways from Demps' preseason presser.

Walker: Demps, Pelicans "embracing challenge" of duplicating last year's success in rugged West

Will the Pelicans be as good this year as they were a season ago?

New Orleans Pelicans: Frank Jackson needs a chance to shine

Frank Jackson has had his career slowed by injuries, but if the New Orleans Pelicans can find him minutes, he can certainly excel.

Behind the Scenes: Pelicans Media Day 2018

The Pelicans kicked off Monday with the team’s annual Media Day.

2018 Pelicans Media Day: Anthony Davis

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis spoke to the media during media day.

2018 Pelicans Media Day: Darius Miller & Nikola Mirotic

Pelicans forwards Darius Miller and Nikola Mirotic spoke to the media during media day.

2018 Pelicans Media Day: Jrue Holiday

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday spoke to the media during media day.

2018 Pelicans Media Day: Elfrid Payton

Pelicans guard Elfrid Payton spoke to the media during media day.

2018 Pelicans Media Day: Ian Clark

Pelicans guard Ian Clark spoke to the media during media day.

2018 Pelicans Media Day: Jahlil Okafor

Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor spoke to the media during media day.

2018 Pelicans Media Day: Frank Jackson

Pelicans guard Frank Jackson spoke to the media during media day.

2018 Pelicans Media Day: E'Twaun Moore

Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore spoke to the media during media day.

2018 Pelicans Media Day: Solomon Hill

Pelicans forward Solomon Hill spoke to the media during media day.

Photos: Get first look at new look New Orleans Pelicans for 2018-2019 season

From big name free agent signees Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton to familiar faces like Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday and Nikola Mirotic, here's your first look at the new look New Orleans Pelicans team for the 2018-2019 NBA season.

3 Reasons why New Orleans Pelicans will make playoffs this year

Coming off a 48-34 record and a second-round playoff appearance last season, the New Orleans Pelicans look poised again to make the playoffs.