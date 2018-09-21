Pelicans News Around the Web (09-21-2018)
Jahlil Okafor: ‘There were a multitude of reasons to come’ to New Orleans
Combined with a clean bill of health and noticeably-improved conditioning, everything seems to have aligned in New Orleans for the 22-year-old to launch a positive new chapter in his basketball life.Read More »
Dell Demps opening press conference 9-21-18
Photos of New Orleans Pelicans GM Dell Demps at his opening press conference.Read More »
Jrue Holiday is happy, healthy and ready to lead the New Orleans Pelicans in burying the competition
There’s a good chance the best is still to come for this NBA All-Defensive First Team player.Read More »
30 Teams in 30 Days: New Orleans Pelicans look to build off last season's playoff success
New players Randle, Payton will be counted on to contribute immediately.Read More »
Q+A on Pelicans offense: Life after Cousins, an offensive juggernaut and what to expect next season
The New Orleans Pelicans are on the precipice of opening training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 season.Read More »