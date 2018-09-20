Pelicans News Around the Web (09-20-2018)
New Orleans Pelicans waive center Emeka Okafor
The New Orleans Pelicans have parted ways with center Emeka Okafor.Read More »
Q&A with Pelicans assistant coach: About that defense, new pieces, title hopes and more
The New Orleans Pelicans are on the precipice of opening training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 season.Read More »
Five things to know about Pelicans guard Jarrett Jack
As a member of the New York Knicks in 2017-18, his 13th season in the NBA, the point guard filled a prominent role, starting 56 games and averaging 7.5 points and 5.6 assists.Read More »