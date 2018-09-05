Pelicans News Around the Web (09-05-2018)
New Orleans Pelicans sign point guard Darius Morris
The New Orleans Pelicans are continuing to add bodies to their training camp roster as the team prepares for the 2018-19 season as the team announced the signing of point guard Darius Morris on Tuesday.Read More »
Pelicans sign Darius Morris
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Darius Morris.Read More »
Meet the Team: Darius Morris
Meet the newest member of the New Orleans Pelicans.Read More »
Meghan Payton and Coach Gentry One-on-One: Part I
Meghan Payton sits down with Coach Alvin Gentry to talk Pelicans in this two-part interview, exclusively on Pelicans.com.Watch Here »
Meghan Payton and Coach Gentry One-on-One: Part II
Meghan Payton sits down with Coach Alvin Gentry in part II to talk Pelicans in this two-part interview, exclusively on Pelicans.com.Watch Here »
The Bird Calls Podcast, Ep. 146: Predicting the New Orleans Pelicans regular season roster
Seven partial/unguaranteed contracts are on the books but there are only three roster spots up for grabs. Who will claim them?Watch Here »