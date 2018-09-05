Posted: Sep 05, 2018

Pelicans News Around the Web (09-05-2018)

New Orleans Pelicans sign point guard Darius Morris

The New Orleans Pelicans are continuing to add bodies to their training camp roster as the team prepares for the 2018-19 season as the team announced the signing of point guard Darius Morris on Tuesday.

Pelicans sign Darius Morris

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Darius Morris.

Meet the Team: Darius Morris

Meet the newest member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Meghan Payton and Coach Gentry One-on-One: Part I

Meghan Payton sits down with Coach Alvin Gentry to talk Pelicans in this two-part interview, exclusively on Pelicans.com.

Meghan Payton and Coach Gentry One-on-One: Part II

Meghan Payton sits down with Coach Alvin Gentry in part II to talk Pelicans in this two-part interview, exclusively on Pelicans.com.

The Bird Calls Podcast, Ep. 146: Predicting the New Orleans Pelicans regular season roster

Seven partial/unguaranteed contracts are on the books but there are only three roster spots up for grabs. Who will claim them?

