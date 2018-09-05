Pelicans News Around the Web (09-05-2018)

New Orleans Pelicans sign point guard Darius Morris

The New Orleans Pelicans are continuing to add bodies to their training camp roster as the team prepares for the 2018-19 season as the team announced the signing of point guard Darius Morris on Tuesday.

