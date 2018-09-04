Posted: Sep 04, 2018

Pelicans News Around the Web (09-04-2018)

An 'old school' approach: Pelicans bring in trio of swingmen for roster spot tryout

The New Orleans Pelicans are taking a retro approach to finding a small forward.

New Orleans Pelicans waive guard DeAndre Liggins

The New Orleans Pelicans have waived DeAndre Liggins.

New Orleans Pelicans Center Jahlil Okafor Eager To Be Mentored By Anthony Davis

New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor looks up to Anthony Davis as a mentor and is eager to be taught as he tries to get his NBA career back on track.

