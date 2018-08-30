Pelicans News Around the Web (08-30-2018)
Jahlil Okafor ready to be part of New Orleans Pelicans winning environment
The newly signed big man appeared on C.J McCollum’s latest podcast “Pull Up” to discuss multiple topics.Read More »
Jahlil Okafor looks up to Anthony Davis as a role model
Jahlil Okafor is getting yet another second wind (a third wind?) in the NBA, this time with the New Orleans Pelicans after two previous failed stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets.Read More »
Catching up with Jrue Holiday: Part One
Pelicans.com caught up with Jrue Holiday in Los Angeles to get his thoughts on the Pelicans' playoff run, the new team acquisitions, his off-season preparation and what he expects for this upcoming season.Read More »