Posted: Aug 22, 2018

Pelicans News Around the Web (08-22-2018)

Kushner: Pelicans' franchise highlight reel lacking strong playoff history

There’s a reason the Pelicans are not a team often found in the rotation of Hardwood Classics.

Read More »

New Orleans Pelicans 2017-18 Season Top 10 Plays

Check out the top plays from the New Orleans Pelicans 2017-18 season.

Read More »

Top 10 Pelicans Home Games of 2018-19: No. 5 vs. Rockets

The two best Southwest Division teams in ’17-18 combined to win 113 games.

Read More »

What a Difference a Year Makes: Jrue Holiday poised for bigger and better things in the 2018-19 season

As he reaps the fruits of his labor with new endorsements from Morris Bart and Mid City Smiles, Holiday is diligently preparing for the upcoming campaign.

Read More »
Tags
Payton, Elfrid, Pelicans, NBA, new orleans pelicans

Related Content

Payton, Elfrid

Pelicans

NBA