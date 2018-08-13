Pelicans News Around the Web (08-13-2018)

Pelicans schedule: When do LeBron James, DeMarcus Cousins come to New Orleans?

The New Orleans Pelicans will begin the 2018-19 season with an ESPN game on the road against the Houston Rockets, and they'll play the next four games at home. LeBron James will come to the Smoothie King Center with the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time Feb. 23 and again March 31.

Pelicans to be on major NBA networks — ESPN, TNT — franchise record 13 times next season

New Orleans will play a franchise-record 13 games on either ESPN or TNT next season, spurred by an appearance in the second round of 2018 NBA playoffs and the superstardom of forward Anthony Davis.

Pelicans announce 2018-19 regular season schedule

New Orleans will host its regular season home opener against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, October 19 at the Smoothie King Center.

New Orleans Pelicans 2018-2019 Home Opponents

Five things to know about Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor

During his rookie campaign with the 76ers, Okafor was the club’s leading scorer and generated 11 double-doubles, including eight games of 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds.

The Bird Calls Podcast Ep. 143: Will Jahlil or Emeka win the battle of Okafors?

The Pelicans made headlines this past week by signing the number three overall pick from the 2015 NBA Draft, Jahlil Okafor, to a lightly guaranteed two-year deal.

Pelicans statement on the passing of Layne Murdoch Sr.

The New Orleans Pelicans release statement on the passing of team photographer Layne Murdoch Sr.

Pelicans team photographer Layne Murdoch Sr. dead at 60

Layne Murdoch Sr., the longtime team photographer for the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder, died Friday (Aug. 10). He was 60.