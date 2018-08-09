Pelicans News Around the Web (08-09-2018)

Pelicans to face Rockets on national TV in first week of 2018-19 season

Coming off their first playoff series win in a decade, the New Orleans Pelicans will have an early national TV spotlight in 2018-19.

Ready or not: New Orleans Pelicans draw Houston Rockets in 2018-19 season-opener

The New Orleans Pelicans open the 2018-19 season by facing last year’s No. 1 seed, the Houston Rockets, on Oct. 17 in the Toyota Center for a nationally televised game on ESPN.

Pelicans to open 2018-19 regular season against Houston Rockets

The National Basketball Association announced today that the New Orleans Pelicans’ 2018-19 regular season will tip off with a road contest against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, Oct. 17. As part of opening week, the game will be nationally televised on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. (CT).