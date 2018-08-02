Pelicans News Around the Web (08-02-2018)

UNO coach Slessinger grateful for Pelicans All-Star Davis helping hand

Anthony Davis held his youth summer camp at Lakefront Arena for the second consecutive summer, hosting hundreds of kids from ages 7 to 15 on UNO’s practice courts earlier this week.

New Orleans Pelicans talisman Anthony Davis is expected to be one of the most interesting targets as he nears the end of his current five-year, $127 million contract, which runs until the end of 2021.

