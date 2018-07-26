Pelicans News Around the Web (07-26-2018)

Anthony Davis on DeMarcus Cousins' departure: 'I was a little shocked'

In an interview with CBS Sports, Davis said he heard the news about Cousins signing a one-year deal with the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors while watching TV, but he doesn't hold any hard feelings about how things ended.

The superstar made his first public comments since his team's roster underwent a series of changes in free agency, speaking to both ESPN and CBS on Wednesday as part of a promotional appearance.

