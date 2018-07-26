Posted: Jul 26, 2018

Pelicans News Around the Web (07-26-2018)

Anthony Davis on DeMarcus Cousins' departure: 'I was a little shocked'

In an interview with CBS Sports, Davis said he heard the news about Cousins signing a one-year deal with the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors while watching TV, but he doesn't hold any hard feelings about how things ended.

Read More »

Anthony Davis 'a little shocked' by DeMarcus Cousins, Rajon Rondo departures from Pelicans

The superstar made his first public comments since his team's roster underwent a series of changes in free agency, speaking to both ESPN and CBS on Wednesday as part of a promotional appearance.

Read More »

Anthony Davis 'a little shocked' by DeMarcus Cousins, Rajon Rondo departures from Pelicans

The superstar made his first public comments since his team's roster underwent a series of changes in free agency, speaking to both ESPN and CBS on Wednesday as part of a promotional appearance.

Read More »
Tags
Davis, Anthony, Pelicans, NBA, new orleans pelicans

Related Content

Davis, Anthony

Pelicans

NBA