Pelicans News Around the Web (07-23-2018)

New Orleans Pelicans think they have this correct formula to replace Rajon Rondo

New Orleans inked Elfrid Payton to a one-year contract in the opening hours of free agency, cushioning the blow to the team’s guard rotation, but there are still an array of questions facing the team’s backcourt without Rondo on the roster.

New Orleans Pelicans will do well to stay in ultra-powerful Western Conference playoff race

The Pelicans will give other teams headaches with star power, speed and defensive playmaking, but the pain will be felt year-round as hardships will probably be found in every Western city.