Addition of free agent Julius Randle means Pelicans are still doing it big

Hours before injured All-Star DeMarcus Cousins bolted for Golden State, general manager Dell Demps showed he wasn’t backing away from his vision.

Julius Randle an absolute steal in free agency for Pelicans plus his fit more alluring than DeMarcus Cousins

Three years ago, Kobe Bryant viewed Julius Randle as Lamar Odom in a Zach Randolph body.