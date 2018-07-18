Pelicans News Around the Web (07-18-2018)
Pelicans sign Trevon Bluiett to two-way contract
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard Trevon Bluiett (Trey-von Blue-IT) to a two-way contract.Read More »
Trevon Bluiett Highlights - Summer League 2018Read More »
Elfrid Payton: Playing for hometown NBA team will be ‘amazing experience’
Payton has been a visiting NBA player four times in New Orleans, purchasing a suite for immediate family at each game.Read More »