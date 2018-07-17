Pelicans News Around the Web (07-17-2018)

With free agent signings of Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton, Anthony Davis era breaking new ground for New Orleans franchise

Don’t look now, but the New Orleans Pelicans are transforming into a legitimate destination for notable free agents during the Anthony Davis-led era.

To learn more about New Orleans free-agent signee Julius Randle, we caught up with Lakers TV sideline reporter Mike Trudell, a member of the broadcast team for Spectrum’s coverage of the marquee Los Angeles franchise.

The New Orleans Pelicans hosted the 3-point club of New Orleans for a one-day basketball camp on July 14, 2018.