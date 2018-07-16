Pelicans News Around the Web (07-16-2018)
Pelicans shift into high gear with Julius Randle, Elfrid Payton additions
With Payton and Randle, New Orleans gets a combination of everything it has been seeking.Read More »
'Things work out for a reason': Pelicans excited about newcomers Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton
The star power might be diminished, but the expectations are not.Read More »
Dell Demps: Free-agent additions will fit Pelicans’ up-tempo style
Along with their fit within the team’s system, Demps emphasized that Randle, 23, and Payton, 24, were attractive pickups at this specific stage of their NBA careers.Read More »
Julius Randle, now paired with Anthony Davis, wants 'this to be home'
The New Orleans Pelicans didn't waste any time once Julius Randle hit the market.Read More »
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton receives key to city of Gretna at charity kickball event
Hundreds of attendees flocked to J.B. Spencer Park in Gretna to participate in the event, but most importantly, to witness the surprise presentation that came midway through.Read More »
New Orleans Pelican's Elfrid Payton hosts 200 at free basketball clinic
About 200 children from around the New Orleans area between the ages of 8 and 17 took part in the free, one-day clinic.Read More »
Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton Introductory Press Conference 7-13-18Read More »
Elfrid Payton Jr. Hosts Kickball Tournament and Receives a Key to the City of GretnaRead More »
NBA Summer League Consolation Round: Knicks 102, Pelicans 83
the Pelicans played the Knicks tightly for a half, but were outgunned in the final 20 minutes of action.Read More »