Pelicans News Around the Web (07-13-2018)
Pelicans fall to Miami Heat in opening round of Las Vegas Summer League tournament
The New Orleans Pelicans made an early exit from the Las Vegas Summer League tournament after losing, 110-106, to the Miami Heat in their opening round matchup on Thursday.Read More »
NBA Summer League 2018, Pelicans vs. Knicks: How to watch consolation game, streaming info, time
The New Orleans Pelicans will play their final game at the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League on Friday.Read More »
Lemon hoping summer-league performance means Pelicans find a spot for him
Walter Lemon Jr. already has professional basketball experience under his belt. His next goal is to crack the rotation of an NBA roster.Read More »
NBA Summer League Tournament First Round: No. 26 Heat 110, No. 7 Pelicans 106
Miami outlasted New Orleans in a high-scoring affair, advancing to the next round and a matchup with Boston.Read More »
Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami HeatRead More »
Pelicans-Heat Postgame with coach Kevin HansonRead More »
Pelicans-Heat Postgame with Cheick DialloRead More »
Q&A: Are the Pelicans better after summer free agent moves? GM Dell Demps weighs in
General manager Dell Demps spoke briefly with The New Orleans Advocate columnist Rod Walker on Thursday night to talk about the team's moves in free agency.Read More »