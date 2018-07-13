Pelicans News Around the Web (07-13-2018)

Pelicans fall to Miami Heat in opening round of Las Vegas Summer League tournament

The New Orleans Pelicans made an early exit from the Las Vegas Summer League tournament after losing, 110-106, to the Miami Heat in their opening round matchup on Thursday.

The New Orleans Pelicans will play their final game at the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League on Friday.

Walter Lemon Jr. already has professional basketball experience under his belt. His next goal is to crack the rotation of an NBA roster.

Miami outlasted New Orleans in a high-scoring affair, advancing to the next round and a matchup with Boston.

Q&A: Are the Pelicans better after summer free agent moves? GM Dell Demps weighs in

General manager Dell Demps spoke briefly with The New Orleans Advocate columnist Rod Walker on Thursday night to talk about the team's moves in free agency.