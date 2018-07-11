Pelicans News Around the Web (07-11-2018)
Fast-paced Pelicans optimistic about upside and versatility of Julius Randle
Among the league’s 30 squads in 2017-18, Randle actually played for one of only two clubs that relied on a faster pace than the Pelicans.Read More »
Pelicans will get rematch vs. Heat in Round 1 of Vegas tournament
New Orleans and Miami will meet Thursday in the opening round of the 2018 NBA Summer League tournament, which will be the second matchup between the Pelicans and Heat over a five-day span.Read More »