Pelicans News Around the Web (07-10-2018)

Alvin Gentry optimistic about adding Julius Randle, Elfrid Payton to Pelicans' system

The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to look like the same team they were last season, but with two new prominent faces in the mix.

Davis and Cousins developed a close relationship during their time together with the Pelicans.

Pelicans officially sign Julius Randle, Elfrid Payton, Ian Clark

The New Orleans Pelicans officially announced the signings of power forward Julius Randle, point guard Elfrid Payton and shooting guard Ian Clark on Monday (July 9).

Gentry expressed excitement for signing power forward Julius Randle and point guard Elfrid Payton, which the team formally announced Monday.

To learn more about New Orleans free-agent signee – and Crescent City native – Elfrid Payton, we caught up with OrlandoMagic.com writer Dan Savage.

Pelicans re-sign guard Ian Clark

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has re-signed free agent guard Ian Clark.

Cheick Diallo scores 25 in Pelicans' Summer League loss vs. Detroit Pistons

Pelicans forward Cheick Diallo came to life against the Pistons and finished with a team-high 25 points and five rebounds.

After dominating its first two games of summer league competition, New Orleans was dominated for much of Monday’s matchup.

