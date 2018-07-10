Pelicans News Around the Web (07-10-2018)
Alvin Gentry optimistic about adding Julius Randle, Elfrid Payton to Pelicans' system
The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to look like the same team they were last season, but with two new prominent faces in the mix.Read More »
Alvin Gentry: Anthony Davis not wanting DeMarcus Cousins back 'couldn't be further from the truth'
Davis and Cousins developed a close relationship during their time together with the Pelicans.Read More »
Alvin Gentry, "We thought they'd be a great fit for us"Read More »
Alvin Gentry Court Side InterviewRead More »
Pelicans officially sign Julius Randle, Elfrid Payton, Ian Clark
The New Orleans Pelicans officially announced the signings of power forward Julius Randle, point guard Elfrid Payton and shooting guard Ian Clark on Monday (July 9).Read More »
Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry talks about free agent signees Julius Randle, Elfrid Payton
Gentry expressed excitement for signing power forward Julius Randle and point guard Elfrid Payton, which the team formally announced Monday.Read More »
Elfrid Payton Q&A with Dan Savage
To learn more about New Orleans free-agent signee – and Crescent City native – Elfrid Payton, we caught up with OrlandoMagic.com writer Dan Savage.Read More »
Pelicans re-sign guard Ian Clark
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has re-signed free agent guard Ian Clark.Read More »
Cheick Diallo scores 25 in Pelicans' Summer League loss vs. Detroit Pistons
Pelicans forward Cheick Diallo came to life against the Pistons and finished with a team-high 25 points and five rebounds.Read More »
NBA Summer League Game 3 recap: Pistons 105, Pelicans 97
After dominating its first two games of summer league competition, New Orleans was dominated for much of Monday’s matchup.Read More »