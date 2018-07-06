Pelicans News Around the Web (07-06-2018)

NBA Summer League 2018: How to watch Pelicans games, players to watch, streaming info

The New Orleans Pelicans play their first game of the 2018 Summer League in Las Vegas on Friday (July 6) against the Toronto Raptors.

Pelicans' Frank Jackson excited to be healthy, playing in Summer League

Pelicans guard Frank Jackson was forced to watch from the sideline and miss his entire rookie season after undergoing three different procedures on his right foot, but the wait is almost over.

Pelicans draft pick Tony Carr eager to embrace new role, earn his spot on team during NBA Summer League

For the second-round pick and former Penn State standout, the path there starts at 2:30 p.m. Friday when the Pelicans open Las Vegas summer league at the Thomas & Mack Center against the Toronto Raptors.

Pelicans forward Cheick Diallo sets lofty goals for his third trip to summer league

When Cheick Diallo prepared for his first NBA Summer League as a rookie two years ago, his coaches described it as a “whirlwind,” with the one-year college player just trying to keep up with all the adjustments he needed to make in pro basketball.

Summer League 2018 Practice: Frank Jackson 07-05-18

Summer League 2018 Practice: Tony Carr 7-5-18

Summer League 2018 Practice: Kevin Hanson 7-5-18

