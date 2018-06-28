Pelicans News Around the Web (06-28-2018)
Should DeMarcus Cousins stay or leave? Here are 5 reasons it could go either way
The start of free agency is less than a week away, and that mean DeMarcus Cousins is on the verge of making the biggest decision of his career.Read More »
NBA Free Agency 2018: Pelicans' salary cap numbers, available free agents, key dates
The start of NBA free agency is only a few days away and some of the biggest names in the league are expected to hit the market. Here's everything you need to know before the fireworks get started.Read More »
New Orleans Pelicans: 5 goals for the 2018 offseason
It was an impressive 2017-18 season for the New Orleans Pelicans, but they still have work to do in the upcoming offseason.Read More »
Chris Singleton’s column: Pelicans face important decisions
The summer is about to heat up for the New Orleans Pelicans and the rest of the NBA. rest of the NBA. Sunday will be the start of the 2018-19 NBA league year. It will mark the beginning of the highly-anticipated free agency period.Read More »