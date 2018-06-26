Pelicans News Around the Web (06-26-2018)

James Harden wins 2018 NBA MVP over Anthony Davis, LeBron James

James Harden claimed the 2018 Most Valuable Player Award over Anthony Davis and LeBron James at the second annual NBA Awards Show in Santa Monica, Calif. Monday night (June 25).

Rudy Gobert wins 2018 Defensive Player of the Year over Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert claimed the 2018 Defensive Player of the Year Award over Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid at the second annual NBA Awards Show in Santa Monica, California, Monday night (June 25).

Jazz center Rudy Gobert blocks Pelicans star Anthony Davis from Defensive Player of the Year award

It’s an honor just to be nominated. And no one was more nominated than Anthony Davis. The New Orleans Pelicans’ superstar forward arrived in Santa Monica, California as a finalist for Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year and Best Play, thanks to his standout 2017-18 season. Davis walked away empty-handed.

Pelicans draftee Tony Carr focuses on continued improvement, as he did during Penn State career

The No. 51 overall draft pick’s role heading into 2018-19 is unclear and could begin to crystallize during summer league in Las Vegas (July 6-17), but short-term he’ll focus on continuing to improve various aspects of his game.

Meet your 2018-19 Pelicans Dance Team Finalists

Introducing the 31 finalists who will compete for a spot on the 2018-19 Pelicans Dance Team.