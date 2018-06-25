Pelicans News Around the Web (06-25-2018)

DeMarcus Cousins showing progress in recovery from Achilles injury

DeMarcus Cousins has a long and arduous road ahead as he attempts to recover from a ruptured left Achilles tendon. There aren't many examples of athletes coming back from such a devastating injury and returning to form. But the New Orleans Pelicans center has been documenting certain aspects of his rehabilitation process on social media and appears to be fully embracing the challenge.

7 things to know about Pelicans second-round pick Tony Carr

The New Orleans Pelicans took Penn State guard Tony Carr with the 51st pick in the 2018 NBA Draft on Thursday (June 21). The 6-foot-5, 204-pound combo guard was one of the top players in the Big Ten last season and has the potential to score in bunches at the next level.

Pelicans second-round pick Tony Carr’s role, expectations will begin to take shape in summer league

New Orleans had scouted Carr closely over the two years of his Penn State career, with Demps saying that his offensive skills, passing ability and ideal size at his position made Carr attractive to NBA teams.

