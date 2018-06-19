Pelicans News Around the Web (06-19-2018)
The 'Dunc & Holder' crystal ball sees big returns for Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans finished the 2017-18 as one of the hottest teams in the NBA, and unlike the Cleveland Cavaliers, they were able to take one game off of the eventual-champion Golden State Warriors in the playoffs.Read More »
Pelicans lose assistant Jamelle McMillan to Suns; assistant Chris Finch staying for now
Players aren’t the only one making moves as free agency looms.Read More »
New Orleans Pelicans say goodbye to Assistant Coach Jamelle McMillan, hello to Ainars Bagatskis
According to Marc Spears, Jamelle McMillan will be joining the Phoenix Suns coaching ranks come next season.Read More »
New Orleans Pelicans have $2.6 million in cash to spend on improving 2018 NBA Draft position
Starting from the very bottom — at the 60th and final selection — and scanning up the list of NBA Draft picks from one year ago makes for some rather mundane reading.Read More »
NBA free agency is broken and there's no way to fix it
Less than two weeks after Thursday's NBA Draft, the free agency period starts July 1.Read More »
Anthony Davis gives advice to new Wildcats while in Lexington
Anthony Davis returned to Lexington to host a kids camp last week, and took the time to give advice to future Wildcats and talk about why his Kentucky team was a success.Read More »