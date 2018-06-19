Pelicans News Around the Web (06-19-2018)

The 'Dunc & Holder' crystal ball sees big returns for Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans finished the 2017-18 as one of the hottest teams in the NBA, and unlike the Cleveland Cavaliers, they were able to take one game off of the eventual-champion Golden State Warriors in the playoffs.

Pelicans lose assistant Jamelle McMillan to Suns; assistant Chris Finch staying for now

Players aren’t the only one making moves as free agency looms.

New Orleans Pelicans say goodbye to Assistant Coach Jamelle McMillan, hello to Ainars Bagatskis

According to Marc Spears, Jamelle McMillan will be joining the Phoenix Suns coaching ranks come next season.

New Orleans Pelicans have $2.6 million in cash to spend on improving 2018 NBA Draft position

Starting from the very bottom — at the 60th and final selection — and scanning up the list of NBA Draft picks from one year ago makes for some rather mundane reading.

NBA free agency is broken and there's no way to fix it

Less than two weeks after Thursday's NBA Draft, the free agency period starts July 1.

Anthony Davis gives advice to new Wildcats while in Lexington

Anthony Davis returned to Lexington to host a kids camp last week, and took the time to give advice to future Wildcats and talk about why his Kentucky team was a success.