Pelicans News Around the Web (06-18-2018)
Jrue Holiday credits family, fatherhood for career season with Pelicans
It's always easy to find Jrue Holiday on the court before games.Read More »
A special Father’s Day: Shawn Holiday on verge of having three sons in NBA
In an era when many parents spend vast amounts of money obtaining the absolute best in sports training and instruction for their children, Shawn Holiday’s perspective is in high demand.Read More »
Pelicans celebrate Father's Day with Jrue Holiday and Jrue TylerRead More »
LeBron James in New Orleans? It's a long shot, but here's how it could happen
When talk of a king is uttered around New Orleans, it’s typically reserved for a Mardi Gras krewe.Read More »
Pelicans' challenge in free agency? Keep the team together and somehow improve
Last season, the New Orleans Pelicans successfully pivoted from an NBA also-ran into a franchise on the rise.Read More »