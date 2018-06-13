Pelicans News Around the Web (06-13-2018)

Pelicans Announce MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 Schedule

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced today the schedule for the MGM Resorts Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas, featuring all 30 NBA teams for the first time in the history of the league.

The New Orleans Pelicans return to Las Vegas for the MGM Resorts 2018 NBA Summer League on July 6, the NBA announced Tuesday (June 12).