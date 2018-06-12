Pelicans News Around the Web (06-12-2018)

New Orleans Pelicans transition to the official ticketing platform with SeatGeek

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans are pleased to announce the transition to SeatGeek, creating a dramatically enhanced primary ticketing experience that will be innovative, effective, efficient and mobile-friendly for fans.

Emeka Okafor looks forward to seeing what Pelicans can accomplish next season

New Orleans center Emeka Okafor achieved the rarest of professional basketball feats in February, returning to the NBA after being out of the league for four full seasons.