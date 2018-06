Alvin Gentry, 'I love the city, I love our fans, I love our team'

Alvin Gentry on contract extension: ‘I love it here, love the city, love the team’

As a resident of New Orleans’ Lower Garden District, Alvin Gentry’s favorite Mardi Gras experience has been walking through his neighborhood, only to be stopped numerous times by parade attendees, asking if he’d like something to eat.

Emeka Okafor, "I'm ready to play, I enjoy being a Pelican"

Pelicans and Chevron donate $25,000 to Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Louisiana

