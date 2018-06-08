Pelicans News Around the Web (06-08-2018)

New Orleans Pelicans and Head Coach Alvin Gentry agree to contract extension

Gentry is one of just seven active coaches to coach 900 regular season games, and one of nine active coaches with 400 or more regular season wins.

Best of Alvin Gentry in 2017-2018

The New Orleans Pelicans and coach Alvin Gentry agreed to a contract extension, adding two years onto his deal, which was set to expire at the end of the 2018-19 season, sources confirmed to The Advocate on Thursday.

