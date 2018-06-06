Pelicans News Around the Web (06-06-2018)

New Orleans Pelicans best free agent or trade targets could include Will Barton, Avery Bradley, Tobias Harris, Khris Middleton or Jonathon Simmons

Name one player that should sit atop the New Orleans Pelicans summer wishlist.

Dallas Mavericks are real threat to sign DeMarcus Cousins in 2018 NBA free agency

With few teams possessing the requisite cap space, DeMarcus Cousins will not have a lot of suitors during the upcoming free agency period at the start of next month; however, the Dallas Mavericks are expected to be one of the few knocking on his door and that should worry the New Orleans Pelicans.

Boston Celtics might be ready to move on from dream of Anthony Davis or Karl-Anthony Towns with pick in 2018 NBA Draft

For the last several years, New Orleans has endured all sorts of Anthony Davis rumors, but none seemed to needle as much as those originating from Boston.