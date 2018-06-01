Posted: Jun 01, 2018

Pelicans News Around the Web (06-01-2018)

Pelicans Host Annual Louisiana House vs. Senate HoopLA basketball game

Cheick Diallo to participate in NBA Africa Game 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced today that Pelicans forward Cheick Diallo will participate in NBA Africa Game 2018, the NBA’s third game in Africa, which will take place Saturday, Aug. 4 at 5:00 pm CAT at Sun Arena at Time Square in Pretoria, South Africa.

