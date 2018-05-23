Posted: May 23, 2018

Pelicans News Around the Web (05-23-2018)

A memorable season: Daniel Sallerson's favorite moment from 2017-18 Pelicans season

Huge regular season win over Warriors

Read More »

Nikola Mirotic top plays of the 2017-18 Season

Read More »

Top 50 Nikola Mirotic Photos from the Pelicans 2017-18 Season

Read More »

Top 50 E'Twaun Moore Photos from the Pelicans 2017-18 Season

Read More »

2017-18 Pelicans Season in Review: Nikola Mirotic

Read More »

Will Jordan Crawford get another shot with the Pelicans? You make the call

The New Orleans Pelicans' 2017-18 season has come to an end, so now it's time to look forward.

Read More »

Anthony Davis to host second annual basketball camp in New Orleans

Anthony Davis is bringing his camp back to New Orleans.

Read More »
Tags
Crawford, Jordan, Davis, Anthony, Pelicans, NBA, new orleans pelicans

Related Content

Crawford, Jordan

Davis, Anthony

Pelicans