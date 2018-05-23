Pelicans News Around the Web (05-23-2018)
A memorable season: Daniel Sallerson's favorite moment from 2017-18 Pelicans season
Huge regular season win over WarriorsRead More »
Nikola Mirotic top plays of the 2017-18 SeasonRead More »
Top 50 Nikola Mirotic Photos from the Pelicans 2017-18 SeasonRead More »
Top 50 E'Twaun Moore Photos from the Pelicans 2017-18 SeasonRead More »
2017-18 Pelicans Season in Review: Nikola MiroticRead More »
Will Jordan Crawford get another shot with the Pelicans? You make the call
The New Orleans Pelicans' 2017-18 season has come to an end, so now it's time to look forward.Read More »
Anthony Davis to host second annual basketball camp in New Orleans
Anthony Davis is bringing his camp back to New Orleans.Read More »