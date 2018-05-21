Pelicans News Around the Web (05-21-2018)
A memorable season: Sean Kelley's favorite moments from 2017-18 Pelicans season
Late five-game winning streak was crucialRead More »
DeMarcus Cousins dishes on 'superdope' New Orleans, Pelicans Instagram flap, rehab, more
At the tail end of a strange week, New Orleans Pelican’ center DeMarcus Cousins broke a bit of public silence and commented on the variety of issues confronting the All-Star.Read More »
DeMarcus Cousins aiming to return for training camp, unsure about free agency: report
DeMarcus Cousins isn't trying to waste any more time before making his way back on the court.Read More »