Pelicans News Around the Web (05-18-2018)
A memorable season: Jennifer Hale's favorite moment from 2017-18 Pelicans season
Father, daughter time pregame gives broadcaster chillsRead More »
Jim Eichenhofer & Daniel Sallerson discuss Anthony Davis and the NBA AwardsRead More »
Pelicans star Anthony Davis a finalist for MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards
Anthony Davis has formally shed the “underrated” label.Read More »
Rajon Rondo's Top Plays of 2017-18 SeasonRead More »
Top 50 Rajon Rondo Photos from the Pelicans 2017-18 SeasonRead More »
2017-18 Pelicans Season in Review: Rajon RondoRead More »
How much should the Pelicans invest in Rajon Rondo? You make the call
The New Orleans Pelicans' 2017-18 season has come to an end, so now it's time to look forward.Read More »