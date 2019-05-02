Posted: May 02, 2019

Pelicans News Around the Web (05-02-2019)

Pelicans’ Jahlil Okafor proves he still has a place in the NBA

Jahlil Okafor entered the 2018-19 season at a crossroad in his young career.

2018-19 Pelicans Season in Review: Ian Clark

After serving as sixth man for a 2017-18 New Orleans team that notched its best regular season record since ’09 and first playoff-series victory in a decade, Clark’s role fluctuated greatly throughout this season.

Audio: 2018-19 Pelicans Player Season Recap – Ian Clark

Listen as Jim Eichenhofer & Daniel Sallerson breakdown of the performance of Ian Clark during the 2018-19 Pelicans season.

Top 10 Ian Clark Photos from the Pelicans 2018-19 Season

Ian Clark’s Top Plays of 2018-19 Season

