Pelicans News Around the Web (05-02-2019)
Pelicans’ Jahlil Okafor proves he still has a place in the NBA
Jahlil Okafor entered the 2018-19 season at a crossroad in his young career.Read More»
2018-19 Pelicans Season in Review: Ian Clark
After serving as sixth man for a 2017-18 New Orleans team that notched its best regular season record since ’09 and first playoff-series victory in a decade, Clark’s role fluctuated greatly throughout this season.Read More»
Audio: 2018-19 Pelicans Player Season Recap – Ian Clark
Listen as Jim Eichenhofer & Daniel Sallerson breakdown of the performance of Ian Clark during the 2018-19 Pelicans season.Listen Here»
Top 10 Ian Clark Photos from the Pelicans 2018-19 SeasonSee More»
Ian Clark’s Top Plays of 2018-19 SeasonWatch Here»
