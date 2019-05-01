Pelicans News Around the Web (05-01-2019)
Kushner: Here's another sign David Griffin and the Pelicans are getting serious
David Griffin's first splash hire won't ever put on a uniform.
Pelicans’ Cheick Diallo on steady improvement: ‘Nobody can kill my dream’
With the New Orleans Pelicans' season complete – and a new executive vice president of basketball operations in place – it's time to take a look back at the 2018-19 season player-by-player.
2018-19 Pelicans Season in Review: Darius Miller
The only current New Orleans Pelican who's been a college and pro teammate of Anthony Davis, Miller spent a significant chunk of his April 10 exit interview fielding questions about Davis' image, future and how the All-Star's January trade request impacted the locker room in '18-19.
Audio: 2018-19 Pelicans Player Season Recap – Darius Miller
Listen as Jim Eichenhofer & Daniel Sallerson breakdown of the performance of Darius Miller during the 2018-19 Pelicans season.
Top 15 Darius Miller Photos from the Pelicans 2018-19 SeasonSee More»
Darius Miller's Top Plays of 2018-19 SeasonWatch Here»
