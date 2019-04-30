Pelicans News Around the Web (04-30-2019)
New Orleans Pelicans set to hire away Phoenix Suns’ head trainer
New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin has successfully pried Phoenix Suns head athletic trainer Aaron Nelson away from the organization he’s called home since 1993, a team source confirmed to NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.Read More»
Report: Suns head athletic trainer heads to Pelicans; New Pelicans EVP worked with him in Phoenix
The athletic trainer for the Phoenix Suns will move to New Orleans to join the Pelicans, according to a report from Marc Stein of the New York Times.Read More»
Pelicans’ Frank Jackson showed flashes during rookie campaign
With the New Orleans Pelicans’ season complete – and a new executive vice president of basketball operations in place – it’s time to take a look back at the 2018-19 season player-by-player.Read More»
2018-19 Pelicans Season in Review: Kenrich Williams
Sixty players were chosen during the 2018 NBA Draft. Kenrich Williams wasn’t one of them.Read More»
Audio: 2018-19 Pelicans Player Season Recap – Kenrich Williams
Listen as Jim Eichenhofer & Daniel Sallerson breakdown of the performance of Kenrich Williams during the 2018-19 Pelicans season.
18 Nonprofits Get Shares of $90K from Hancock Whitney Pelicans & Saints Promotions
Hancock Whitney, Pelicans honor area nonprofits from season-long community campaign
Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, hosted a celebration Monday, April 29 honoring 18 area nonprofits benefiting from a special Hancock Whitney cash-for-charities campaign during the teams' 2018-2019 seasons.
