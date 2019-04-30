Pelicans News Around the Web (04-30-2019)

New Orleans Pelicans set to hire away Phoenix Suns’ head trainer

New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin has successfully pried Phoenix Suns head athletic trainer Aaron Nelson away from the organization he’s called home since 1993, a team source confirmed to NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

With the New Orleans Pelicans’ season complete – and a new executive vice president of basketball operations in place – it’s time to take a look back at the 2018-19 season player-by-player.

Sixty players were chosen during the 2018 NBA Draft. Kenrich Williams wasn’t one of them.

18 Nonprofits Get Shares of $90K from Hancock Whitney Pelicans & Saints Promotions

Gayle Benson hosts reception for recipients of 'Bank Dem Shots', 'Move Dem Chains' fundraisers

Hancock Whitney, Pelicans honor area nonprofits from season-long community campaign

Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, hosted a celebration Monday, April 29 honoring 18 area nonprofits benefiting from a special Hancock Whitney cash-for-charities campaign during the teams’ 2018-2019 seasons.

